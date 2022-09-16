Today is Friday September 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Poll shows 2 in 3 people are stressed about fulfilling their TV watch list

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2022 at 3:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images

When it comes to TV, the complaint used to be "there's nothing on."

Now, with streaming the norm, the problem is everything's on all the time -- and that's stressing people out.

In fact, according to a new poll, 2 in 3 Americans say they fear they'll never be able to catch up with the titles they've earmarked.

In fact, 73% of respondents said they have a list of shows they're looking to see -- but only 58% have checked them all off.

Of those who failed to catch up, 42% complained they don't have the time.

Forty-three percent say they can't get the list under control because so many new shows get added to it. Twenty-nine percent say it's too overwhelming to watch everything on their list.

The most popular shows on Americans' to-do list, according to the survey, are Stranger Things, followed close behind by Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead.

Breaking Bad and Squid Game rounded out the top five.

And with the average American having access to four streaming services, it takes an average of a half hour for respondents to find something -- even if they have their handy list.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC