MPO Transportation Policy Committee meeting scheduled for Sept. 22

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2022 at 3:58 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Committee is holding a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., in the Tyler Development Center’s Large Conference Room on W. Ferguson St. The committee will consider adopting an amendment to the Unified Planning Work Program to redistribute funds related to Task 5 – Special Studies and will additionally consider receiving a presentation on Statewide Safety Task Force recommendations from the North Central Texas Council of Governments. Residents can review the agenda here. Residents can contact the MPO through the department’s online contact form or by calling (903) 531-1175 option 5.

The Tyler Area MPO coordinates transportation planning for the greater Smith County area. The MPO is guided by a Transportation Policy Committee that includes representatives from Smith County, Tyler, surrounding cities, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

Go Back