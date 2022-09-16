Today is Friday September 16, 2022
Man convicted in killing of ex-Texas Tech basketball star

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2022 at 3:46 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of capital murder in the killing of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett. The Dallas County jury deliberated about four hours before finding Larry Daquan Jenkins guilty on Friday of the September 2019 slaying. Jenkins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, since prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Jenkins and two other men followed Emmett, who was 35, from a nightclub to his Dallas home in order to rob him. A witness told police that Jenkins was the one who fatally shot Emmett. The other two men alleged to have taken part in the robbery are awaiting trial on capital murder charges.



