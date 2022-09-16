“The end is near”: Is Pat Sajak eying the end of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ run?

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2022 at 1:17 pm

ABC/Eric McCandless

While promoting the latest installment of ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune to Entertainment Tonight, longtime host Pat Sajak seemed to say he was ready to hang it up after 40 seasons.

"Years go by fast," Sajak said, adding of himself and co-host Vanna White. "We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years."

"Happy and proud" of the reception he gets from the studio audience at every show, Sajak said, "It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long."

He continued of his 40-year run, "In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die.'"

The 75-year-old host added with a laugh, "it appears I may go before the show."

That said, Sajak is still having fun with the celebrity installments of the show, which began in 1975.

He admits to having one bucket list star in mind to spin the wheel. "I'm still pulling for Meryl Streep 'cause I wanna see her say, 'Come on, big money!'" he said.

He added with a laugh, "That's all I want, but she won't come on because she found out you can't win an Oscar for this."

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns Sept. 25 on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back