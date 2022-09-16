Authorities: Man arrested after flipping stolen four-wheeler during pursuit

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2022 at 12:42 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Cherokee County officials say a Jacksonville man was arrested after a pursuit involving a stolen four-wheeler, and they claim he’s responsible for numerous thefts. According to our news partner KETK, deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported seeing a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768. The four-wheeler reached speeds of 60 mph and was traveling on the wrong side of the road, according to authorities. The pursuit reportedly continued until the suspect “attempted to turn down a trail and flipped his four-wheeler.” After the four-wheeler crashed, officials said the man fled on foot into the woods, where he was apprehended by a deputy. The four-wheeler was found to have been stolen from Palestine. Authorities say Anthony Henderson, 38, was arrested on felony charges of theft and evasion.

