Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2022 at 10:15 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Sins of Our Mother: Learn the unbelievable story of Lori Valley through the testimony of her surviving son Colby in the true crime documentary.

Do Revenge: Two teenage girls make a secret pact to go after each other’s tormentors in the new dark comedy film.

Fate: The Winx Sage: Bloom discovers a dangerous threat that threatens to wreak havoc on the Otherworld in season two.

Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale: June continues the fight against Gilead as she faces consequences for killing its founder in season five of the award-winning drama.

The Come Up: This new docuseries follows six Gen Z creatives as they navigate art and love in New York City.

HBO Max

Los Espookys: Watch the highly anticipated season two premiere of the comedy series.

Peacock

Vampire Academy: Two women from different social classes enter vampire society as they start their education.

Happy streaming!

