Smith County Constable leaving Precinct 5 for job opportunity

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2022 at 9:52 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is resigning his position for a job opportunity to serve as police chief of a school district. “As most of you may know, I have resigned from office as Constable Precinct 5 of Smith County,” McClenny said. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a School Administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with an opportunity to interview and was offered the Police Chief’s position at San Augustine ISD. McClenny has been Precinct 5 Constable, which serves the Lindale and Hideaway area, for six years. His resignation is effective October 5. After McClenny leaves office, the Smith County Commissioners Court will appoint an interim Constable to serve the remainder of his term.

His law enforcement career spans 21 years, including working for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in the Patrol Division, as Property Detective and in the Narcotics Division; as well as Police Chief for Van ISD and a School Resource Officer in Lindale. Before that, he worked as an EMT at East Texas Medical Center, a volunteer firefighter in Lindale, and worked in the oil and gas industry as a Health Safety Security and Environmental Consultant.

