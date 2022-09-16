One rower injured, one missing after apparent lightning strike in Orlando: Fire department

(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- One person has been injured and another is missing after an apparent lightning strike during rowing practice at Lake Fairview in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday night, the fire department said.

Members of the nonprofit group North Orlando Rowing Club were practicing in the water around 5:50 p.m. when the incident took place, the Orlando Fire Department told ABC News in a statement.

"Preliminary reports indicate lightning struck the area," the department said.

Five people were onboard a vessel at the time, it said, adding that one person has been transported to AdventHealth Orlando and a rescue mission is underway to locate another person.

"We believe the students were from various schools in Central Florida," the department said.

Orlando's dive team, the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Fire and Rescue Department are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

