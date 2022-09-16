Today is Friday September 16, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ex-Gulf Cartel boss gets life sentence for drug conspiracy

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2022 at 4:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BROWNSVILLE (AP) – A Mexican national who headed the Gulf Cartel from 2003 to 2012 has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty previously in a U.S. court to drug smuggling conspiracy. A federal judge in Brownsville, Texas, sentenced 51-year-old Jorge “El Cos” Costilla-Sanchez on Thursday for conspiring to ship cocaine and marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. Costilla-Sanchez entered his plea in September 2017. U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. noted that Costilla-Sanchez led an organization that used guns and intimidation to maintain control, resorting to violence and killing to keep power. The defendant also was ordered Thursday to pay a $5 million forfeiture.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC