Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reportedly expecting baby #4

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 4:16 pm

While both stars are officially mum, Blake Lively let her apparent baby bump speak for itself at a red carpet event Wednesday: It appears she and hubby Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child.

While reps for the parents of daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, haven't answered ABC News' request for comment, Lively's appearance caused a stir while she was working the carpet at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City.

Lively literally couldn't hide the good news in the sequined, cream-colored minidress she wore as she posed for pictures at the event; she smiled atop sky-high matching platform heels, to boot.

Two weeks ago, Lively turned 35, an occasion Reynolds marked with a sweet Instagram post featuring a throwback photo of their 2012 wedding. The Deadpool star declared, "You’re spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."

