Today is Thursday September 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man indicted for arson in fire that killed his disabled brother

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 3:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man indicted for arson in fire that killed his disabled brotherTYLER — 32-year-old Robert Harrison Johnson IV has been indicted for arson for allegedly causing a fire that killed his half-brother last May. According to our news partner KETK, officials responded to a home on Smith County Road 1113 for a structure fire with a man trapped inside the residence. Jack McKenzie Ross, 35, who was both mentally and physically disabled, died after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. At the time, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office reported that Ross’s brother was able to escape the fire before responders arrived.

After a lengthy investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office now believes Johnson, who lived in the home with Ross, intentionally set the fire in a bedroom of the house and left the property while the fire consumed the home and resulted in the death of Ross, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. Johnson, of Tyler, was arrested in DeSoto in June and remains jailed on $1 million bond. His trial is set for November 14.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC