Tubi to debut Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial movie on September 30

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 3:05 pm

ABC Audio has confirmed that the headline-making defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has been made into an original movie for the Fox-owned Tubi streaming platform.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will star Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard. It's slated to debut Friday, September 30.

Station 19 star Melissa Marty will play Depp's tenacious -- and ultimately victorious -- lawyer Camille Vasquez; Law & Order True Crime's Mary Carrig joins for the defense as Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft.

"'Hot Take' [is] in the title for a reason," explained Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, in the announcement. "With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer."

In June, a Virginia jury agreed with the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s legal team that there was "clear and convincing evidence" Heard had defamed him in a Washington Post op-ed in which she described being the victim of domestic and sexual abuse without naming him.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the latter was capped to $350,000 due to Virginia law.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for statements made by Depp's former attorney, but was awarded no punitive damages.

