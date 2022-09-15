Today is Thursday September 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tubi to debut Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial movie on September 30

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 3:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC Audio has confirmed that the headline-making defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has been made into an original movie for the Fox-owned Tubi streaming platform.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will star Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard. It's slated to debut Friday, September 30.

Station 19 star Melissa Marty will play Depp's tenacious -- and ultimately victorious -- lawyer Camille Vasquez; Law & Order True Crime's Mary Carrig joins for the defense as Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft.

"'Hot Take' [is] in the title for a reason," explained Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, in the announcement. "With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer."

In June, a Virginia jury agreed with the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s legal team that there was "clear and convincing evidence" Heard had defamed him in a Washington Post op-ed in which she described being the victim of domestic and sexual abuse without naming him.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the latter was capped to $350,000 due to Virginia law.

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for statements made by Depp's former attorney, but was awarded no punitive damages.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC