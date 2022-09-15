Taye Diggs to host 40+ dating reality show ‘Back in the Groove’

Taye Diggs will host an upcoming Hulu dating reality show called Back in the Groove, according to the streaming service.

The show will see a trio of women in their 40s checking into the Groove Hotel in the Dominican Republic on a quest to "rediscover their youth, joy, and desire."

The streamer adds, "The object of that desire? Men half their age."

Diggs is a most appropriate host for the series, as he helped Angela Bassett's Stella get her titular groove back in the 1998 romantic comedy How Stella Got Her Groove Back, about a more mature woman's attempt to get back in the game.

Hulu's announcement notes, "As the saying goes, you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!"

To that end, 41-year-old Steph from Miami, 42-year-old Brooke from Los Angeles and 43-year-old Sparkle from Atlanta will "break through the double standards older women face every day" in finding a possible connection with a younger love.

A debut date is still unknown.

