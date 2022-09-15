Harrison County Sheriff’s Office cited in human smuggling bust

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 3:14 pm

MARSHALL– An East Texas law enforcement agency is cited after a major human smuggling network was taken down as part of a joint task force, according to a statement released Tuesday by the United States Department of Justice. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was among a list of law enforcement agencies the DOJ attributed as giving substantial assistance toward the investigation that led to eight indictments. The operation, a part of Joint Task Force Alpha, included the arrest of eight alleged human smugglers whose indictments were unsealed this week in the Southern District of Texas. According to our news partner KETK, the network was allegedly led by 31-year-old Erminia Serrano, also known as The Boss Lady.

