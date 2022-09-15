Anne Heche’s new memoir, ‘Call Me Anne’, set for posthumous release in January

Anne Heche's new memoir, Call Me Anne, will be released in January, about five months after she died following a fiery car accident in Los Angeles.

Publisher's Weekly reports Heche had presented a manuscript to Start Publishing in May, and the book will be released by its Viva Editions imprint.

Start President Jarred Weisfeld explained the company is working with Heche's estate to finish the book, saying, "Anne was an inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. This book deserves to be read by all of her fans."

He added, "We are grateful to have the opportunity to share her message with the world. While we are very sad that Anne isn’t here to see the book be published we know it's what she would have wanted."

Heche's previous memoir, Call Me Crazy, was a 2001 bestseller in which she detailed her struggles with mental health and overcoming sexual abuse in her family. The book has been out of print, but interest in it grew after her death at 53.

Call Me Anne is being billed as a sequel to the former book, containing "personal anecdotes of her rise to fame: how Harrison Ford became her on-set mentor, her relationship with Ellen Degeneres, her encounter with Harvey Weinstein, her history of childhood sexual abuse, her relationship with God [and] her journey to love herself."

Heche’s partner on the Better Together with Ann and Heather podcast, Heather Duffy, reportedly wrote an epilogue to the new book, explaining, "[Heche's] wish was that this book could help others get to the other side of pain and learn about her philosophy, which allowed her to remain in a life where she woke up each day looking for opportunities to find joy and spread kindness."

