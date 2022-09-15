UT Tyler engineering ranked in top 50 U.S. programs

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 1:32 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler College of Engineering is ranked 42nd nationwide by U.S. News and World Report as noted on the publication’s Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (no doctorate) list published this week. According to a news release, the College of Engineering has been on a steady climb up the publication’s top 100 list for four consecutive years, rising this time from last year’s ranking of 75. For the second consecutive year, UT Tyler is the highest ranked Texas public institution for undergraduate engineering programs with no doctorate.

