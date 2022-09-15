Today is Thursday September 15, 2022
East Texas Amtrak service to continue as normal

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 12:35 pm
East Texas Amtrak service to continue as normalLONGVIEW – Amtrak’s Texas Eagle service has started up again after some rail workers and railway owners came to a deal on Thursday. The service, which stops in Longview, Marshall, and Mineola twice a day was stopped on Wednesday before a potential strike on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari expects normal operations to start Friday morning, meaning the Texas Eagle starts in San Antonio and arrives in Longview Saturday morning. Amtrak’s employees weren’t a part of the strike, but Amtrak trains run on rail lines owned by other companies that operate in Longview, like Union Pacific.



