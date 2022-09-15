Biologists predict moderate hunting conditions ahead of white-tailed deer archery-only season opener

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 11:47 am

AUSTIN — With drought affecting most of the state over the summer, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists foresee a moderate season for hunters this fall. “Overall, 2022 year is expected to be good in terms of harvest numbers and opportunities, so don’t let the chance to spend time afield with family, friends and fellow hunters pass you by,” said Alan Cain, White-Tailed Deer Program Leader for TPWD, as quoted in a news release. “Texas has one of the longest deer seasons in the nation, so take some time this fall and winter and enjoy one of the best deer herds in the country right here in your home state.” Deer hunting kicks off with archery season on Oct. 1 across most of the state. Cain noted that while harvest numbers may look good, drought impacts on deer habitats mean hunters should generally expect average to below average antler quality and body weight this fall.

Go Back