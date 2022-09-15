Today is Thursday September 15, 2022
Region 4 Sabine Draft 2023 Regional Flood Plan public comment meeting

Region 4 Sabine Draft 2023 Regional Flood Plan public comment meetingLONGVIEW — The Region 4 Sabine Regional Flood Planning Group (Sabine RFPG) is requesting public review and comment of the Draft 2023 Sabine Regional Flood Plan (RFP). The public comment meeting for the Draft 2023 Sabine RFP will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 26th, at the Longview Exhibit Center on Jaycee Drive. A recording of the presentation given at the public comment meeting will be made available for public viewing after the public meetings are held. Click here for more details.



