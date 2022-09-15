P.T. Cole Park to be renovated

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 11:26 am

TYLER — The Tyler City Council this week approved a $119,325 contract with MHS Planning & Design to prepare the P.T. Cole Park design plans. The park is on Vine Street, between Mockingbird Lane and Lindsey Lane. According to a news release, the City of Tyler Parks Department will renovate the park by adding a splash pad and updating the restrooms, basketball court, and pavilion — as well as adding sidewalks, replacing the playground, and renovating the athletic field. Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) will fund the project.

“We are grateful to be able to work with the Neighborhood Services Department to make this project happen,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Leanne Robinette as quoted in the release. “This grant will help us improve this community park to make it a better place the neighbors and their families will enjoy.” After the design is finalized, Tyler Parks and Rec will host a community meeting to get input from the residents in the area. The park is anticipated to be finalized by January 2023 dependent upon weather and equipment.

