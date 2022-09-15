Today is Thursday September 15, 2022
Tropical Storm Fiona takes aim on Puerto Rico

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 10:33 am
NOAA

(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Fiona is taking aim on the Caribbean and is set to bring heavy rain and possible flash flooding and mudslides to Puerto Rico this weekend.

Puerto Rico will see the first impacts from Fiona early Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon and evening, the heavy rain will move in as the core of the storm churns just south of the island.

The heavy rain will continue into Sunday morning with the threat of flash flooding and mudslides lingering.

Most of the island could see 3 to 6 inches of rain, but the mountains could see 6 to 10 inches.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



