Infowars rep to return to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 9:37 am
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A representative for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars brand is expected to return to the witness stand for questions about how Jones pushed lies that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax as his companies grew more successful. Brittany Paz acknowledged Wednesday that Jones’ show, website and social media platforms spread falsehoods about the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 first graders and six educators. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, have been found liable for damages to relatives of eight victims of the massacre, as well as to an FBI agent who responded to the scene. A six-member jury in Waterbury will determine how much Jones should pay the plaintiffs.

 



