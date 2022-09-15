Two pit bulls attack boy and grandmother, police say

(GOLDEN, Colo.) -- A child and his grandmother were seriously injured by a pair of pit bulls that attacked them in a backyard in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. local time in the city of Golden, a former gold rush town at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The Golden Police Department said it received a 911 call about a 12-year-old boy who had been attacked by dogs but managed to escape and run to a neighbor's house.

"The young male was at a neighbor’s house, where he sought help from neighbors and emergency services were called," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Upon arriving on scene, the officers found blood leading into the residence where the incident took place. They entered the backyard, where they saw two pit bulls attacking an older woman, according to police.

"During the rescue, Golden Police Officers placed themselves between the dogs and the victim," police said. "Officers challenged both dogs verbally and ultimately utilized tasers and less lethal shotguns to attempt to create distance between the victim and dogs."

The officers repeatedly tried to approach the victim, but the dogs circled the officers each time, according to police.

"Additional officers arrived on scene and were able to hold off the dogs while rescuing the victim from the backyard to awaiting paramedics that were staged in the kitchen of the home," police said.

The 89-year-old woman was immediately transported with critical injuries to St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, about 10 miles southeast of Golden. Her grandson was transported with serious injuries to St. Anthony's Hospital but ultimately airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, about 15 miles east of Lakewood.

Police said the dogs involved in the attack are known to the two victims. The animals "are currently contained and are not a threat to the public," according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

