In Brief: Matthew McConaughey soccer film shelved, and more

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 8:02 am

Hulu on Wednesday debuted the season-three trailer for Ramy, the comedy drama based on Ramy Youssef's real-life experiences, which follows "a first-generation American Muslim who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood." In the third season, Ramy's family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns -- and in some cases, lies -- while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business. Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star. Ramy's third season premieres September 30...

Skydance has pulled the plug on Dallas Sting, a soccer project starring Matthew McConaughey, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The feature film, set in 1984, tells "the true story of a Dallas girls soccer team that traveled to China and, against the odds, defeated some of the best women’s teams in the world," according to the outlet. McConaughey would have played the team's coach, Bill Kinder, who led them to victories over Australia, Japan, China and Italy in the championship game. THR reports the decision to shelve the project was prompted by unspecified "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based"...

Netflix on Wednesday revealed the lineup for Tudum, the streamer’s second annual free virtual global fan event set for September 24. The event will feature “the steamy secrets, never-before-seen-footage, exclusive news and more from highly anticipated fan-favorite shows, new films and games from across the globe," according to the streaming service. The lineup includes "Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Emily in Paris, among others," per Netflix...

Melissa Fumero, Tim Meadows, Tim Robinson, Mitra Jouhari, Dale Soules and Guz Khan have joined the cast of Digman!, Comedy Central’s upcoming adult animated series from Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell, according to Variety. Digman! -- the first series written and produced by the Saturday Night Live alum -- is "set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet." Samberg voices the titular character...

Andy Cohen and NBC are developing Most Talkative, a coming-of-age comedy based on the Watch What Happens Live host and producer’s childhood. “I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping off point for what I know will be a hilarious show, and to work with an incredible team, including my pal Jason Blum and UTV,” Cohen said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. The potential series about “not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own,” follows "a fictionalized 13-year-old Andy Cohen growing up in 1980s St. Louis. He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, has a stoner for a bar mitzvah tutor, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and a source of endless drama," per THR...







Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back