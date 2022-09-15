Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson after Emmys controversy

Jimmy Kimmel has apologized to Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson for his controversial Emmys stunt in which he played dead on the stage behind her while she accepted her award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

For those who missed it, Kimmel was to announce the winner of the category, along with Will Arnett. Instead, Jimmy pretended to be passed out drunk and was dragged onto the stage by Will. The late-night host remained lying on the ground for the entirety of her acceptance speech. Brunson had to step over Kimmel’s body to reach the microphone. Though meant as a joke, the gag had many people more miffed than amused, and claiming it was disrespectful of Brunson's winning moment.

But Brunson got her own back during Kimmel's monologue Wednesday night, when she interrupted -- Emmy in hand -- to ask him for "a favor."

"You know how when you win an Emmy and you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech...and you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?" she joked, before asking for a couple of extra minutes to thank some people she overlooked Monday.

Kimmel later apologized to Brunson, calling the stunt a “dumb comedy bit.”

“I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do was upset you because I think so much of you. And I think you know that -- I hope you know that,” he continued.

Brunson graciously accepted, telling Kimmel, “It is very kind of you to say that.” She went on to explain that she was so "wrapped up in the moment" that she didn't give Kimmel's antics much thought. "I had a good night," she added.







