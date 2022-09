US railway companies, unions reach tentative agreement

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 5:01 am

(NEW YORK) -- American railway companies and unions have reached a tentative labor agreement amid the threat of strikes.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh announced the news on Twitter early Thursday, saying the deal "balances the needs of workers, businesses, and our nation's economy."

Story developing...

