Today is Thursday September 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas man gets life in prison without parole for killing cop

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 4:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – A man has drawn an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of capital murder in the shooting death of a Dallas-area police officer. The Dallas County jury deliberated a little over an hour Wednesday before finding Jaime Jaramillo guilty in the shooting death last Dec. 3 of Officer Richard Houston. A police affidavit said Houston was shot while answering a domestic disturbance report involving Jaramillo in a Mesquite supermarket parking lot. When Houston went to talk to Jaramillo, authorities say, Jaramillo shot Houston and then himself. Jaramillo was hospitalized for a week but recovered from his wound.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC