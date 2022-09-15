Biden’s tight spot: a union backer out to avert rail strike

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2022 at 4:38 am

BREAKING NEWS: President Biden says a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections. Biden said in a statement Thursday the tentative deal “will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy.” The president says the agreement is “an important win for our economy and the American people” and calls it “a win for tens of thousands of rail workers.” The Democratic president says the rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions and “peace of mind around their health care costs.” Biden also calls the agreement “a victory for railway companies.”

