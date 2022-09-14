Today is Wednesday September 14, 2022
Stranger Things” David Harbour revving up for ‘Gran Turismo’ racing movie

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 2:12 pm
Netflix

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on Stranger Things and who was recently announced as part of the cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming Thunderbolts series, is getting his game on.

ABC Audio has confirmed the star has signed onto Gran Turismo, an upcoming movie based both on the hit Sony Playstation franchise and the life of one of its longtime players, a teenager who turned his love of the racing simulator game into a real-life racing career.

Neill Blomkamp, the director of District 9, and Elysium with Matt Damon, is calling the shots on the project, from a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan.

Since the game launched in 1997, the Gran Turismo franchise has sold more than 80 million copies.

Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on August 11, 2023.

