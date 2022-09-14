DNA leads to an arrest in 2014 killing of Houston family

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 1:34 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say newly tested DNA evidence helped them make an arrest in the 2014 killings of a Chinese-American family, including two boys, who were shot in their suburban Houston home. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Feng Lu, who had long been considered a suspect in the case, was arrested Sunday in San Francisco after he arrived from China. The sheriff said in a tweet Tuesday that Lu has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of Maoye Sun and his wife Mei Xie and their two sons, seven-year-old Titus and nine-year-old Timothy. Lu was being held Wednesday in California, pending extradition to Texas.

Go Back