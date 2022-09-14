BBB to host “Secure Your ID” Day shredding events

BBB to host “Secure Your ID” Day shredding eventsPosted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 12:59 pm
EAST TEXAS – The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas will be hosting three “Secure Your ID” shredding events in October to help consumers and businesses securely destroy documents and help prevent identity theft, according to a news release. These services are provided for free, and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed. Officials say no boxes will be taken. You’re asked to bring your documents in a plastic bin, plastic bag, or a box you can keep. Shredding trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection. All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the events.
Locations, times, and dates are as follows:
Lindale: Wednesday, October 12, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Lindale Chamber of Commerce – 205 S. Main
Jacksonville: Saturday, October 15, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
UT Health Olympic Center – 501 S. Ragsdale Street
Longview: Saturday, October 22, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Drug Emporium – 2321 W. Loop 281