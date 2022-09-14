BBB to host “Secure Your ID” Day shredding events

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 12:59 pm

EAST TEXAS – The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas will be hosting three “Secure Your ID” shredding events in October to help consumers and businesses securely destroy documents and help prevent identity theft, according to a news release. These services are provided for free, and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed. Officials say no boxes will be taken. You’re asked to bring your documents in a plastic bin, plastic bag, or a box you can keep. Shredding trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection. All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the events.

Locations, times, and dates are as follows:

Lindale: Wednesday, October 12, 9:00 a.m. – Noon

Lindale Chamber of Commerce – 205 S. Main

Jacksonville: Saturday, October 15, 9:00 a.m. – Noon

UT Health Olympic Center – 501 S. Ragsdale Street

Longview: Saturday, October 22, 9:00 a.m. – Noon

Drug Emporium – 2321 W. Loop 281

