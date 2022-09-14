Today is Wednesday September 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


BBB to host “Secure Your ID” Day shredding events

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BBB to host “Secure Your ID” Day shredding eventsEAST TEXAS – The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas will be hosting three “Secure Your ID” shredding events in October to help consumers and businesses securely destroy documents and help prevent identity theft, according to a news release. These services are provided for free, and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed. Officials say no boxes will be taken. You’re asked to bring your documents in a plastic bin, plastic bag, or a box you can keep. Shredding trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection. All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the events.

Locations, times, and dates are as follows:

Lindale: Wednesday, October 12, 9:00 a.m. – Noon 
Lindale Chamber of Commerce – 205 S. Main

Jacksonville: Saturday, October 15, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
UT Health Olympic Center – 501 S. Ragsdale Street

Longview: Saturday, October 22, 9:00 a.m. – Noon
Drug Emporium – 2321 W. Loop 281



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC