One dead following officer-involved shooting

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 12:35 pm

RUSK COUNTY – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at Highway 64 and CR 4125. An officer-involved shooting occurred and a man died at the scene, he said. The sheriff called in the Texas Rangers to investigate, per regular policy. The deputy is on administrative leave pending conclusion of the incident. “Our prayers go out to deceased and his family and this agency as we go through this incident,” Valdez said.

Go Back