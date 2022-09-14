Today is Wednesday September 14, 2022
‘Love Is Blind’ season 3 returning to Netflix next month

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 12:21 pm
NETFLIX/Adam Rose

With the release of a new teaser, Netflix has announced its romantic reality show Love Is Blind will return in a month.

The wildly successful reality series -- which has already spawned Brazilian and Japanese adaptations -- returns for its third season on Oct. 19, it was revealed in the 31-second first look.

While we still don't know which lucky singles will appear in the Love Is Blind season 3 cast, fans do see glimpses of what to expect throughout the season.

Love Is Blind, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, starts with men and women meeting one another while speed dating in pods where they can't see each other -- hence the show's title.

The couples who get engaged in the pods finally meet each other face-to-face before they continue to see if they can make it to the altar and ultimately say "I do."

Season 1, which aired in 2020, saw two couples -- Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton as well as Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett -- marry. They're still together to this day.

Season 2's couples didn't fare as well. The season, which aired earlier in 2022, saw two couples -- Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones as well as Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson -- marry. However, both couples have announced they're divorcing.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



