Council passes budget, addresses other issues

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 11:46 am

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday adopted its FY 2023 budget. The theme, “Tyler Transformed,” outlines the city’s commitment to maintaining quality services as the community grows while enacting meaningful change to better the city’s workforce and business practices, according to a news release. “This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for our residents’ needs: smooth roadways, improved traffic flow, expanded drainage systems, upgraded water and sewer systems, and state-of-the-art facilities,” said Mayor Don Warren (pictured) as quoted in the release. “It also reflects our commitment to growth and change in how we do business.” The budget is $228.1 million, to be funded with a 6.96 per cent tax rate increase.

In other action, the council approved a contract for the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant filters 11 through 14 rehabilitation project. Additionally, eight of the 16 original clay underdrains installed in 1965 will be replaced. Councilmembers also approved a contract for sewer system root control. For further details, click here, and scroll down as desired to “News.”

