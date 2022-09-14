Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin moved to Westminster Hall: See which royal family members are joining procession

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 8:10 am

Alastair Grant/WPA Pool via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Prince William and his wife Catherine, the princess of Wales, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, will reunite publicly again Wednesday when they join royal family members in a procession escorting Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

William and Harry have publicly shown unity in the days since their grandmother's death, despite reportedly having a strained relationship since Harry and Meghan left their senior royal roles in 2020.

William invited the Sussexes to join him and Kate over the weekend as they viewed tributes to the queen outside of Windsor Castle and to speak with members of the public, a representative for William told ABC News.

On Tuesday, Harry and Meghan were among the family members who, along with William and Kate, privately welcomed the queen's coffin back home to Buckingham Palace for the final time.

And on Wednesday, the two couples will again be together in support of the queen, whose coffin will be taken by procession to Westminster Hall, where, after a short service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, it will lie in state until her state funeral on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

The procession will be a personal and somber event, as the queen's family walks in silence on the roughly two-mile route.

In 2021, William and Harry walked in the same row in the procession for their grandfather Prince Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years at the time of his death.

Watching the brothers walk together behind Philip's coffin brought back memories of a lasting image of William and Harry: the two brothers walking behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, at her 1997 funeral.

Now, the two brothers, whose father is now the monarch, King Charles III, will walk together again in honor of the queen, whom they lovingly knew as "Granny."

Here is a look at all the royal family members joining the procession Wednesday:

Walking in the procession behind the coffin:

King Charles III, the eldest child of the queen and Philip.

Prince William, grandson of the queen and Philip, and the eldest son of Charles.

Prince Harry, grandson of the queen and Philip, and the younger son of Charles.

Prince Andrew, third eldest child of the queen and Philip.

Prince Edward, fourth and youngest child of the queen and Philip.

Anne, the Princess Royal, the second eldest child of the queen and Philip.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the husband of Princess Anne.

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of the queen and Philip, and the eldest child of Princess Anne and her former husband.

Duke of Gloucester, cousin of the queen.

Earl of Snowdon, nephew of the queen.

Following the procession by car:

Queen Camilla, daughter-in-law of the queen.

Catherine, the princess of Wales, granddaughter-in-law of the queen.

Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, granddaughter-in-law of the queen.

Sophie, the countess of Wessex, daughter-in-law of the queen.

