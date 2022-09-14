Today is Wednesday September 14, 2022
Starbucks espresso beverage recalled from some stores over potential metal found inside

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 5:39 am
JohnFScott/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- PepsiCo Inc. is recalling hundreds of Starbucks espresso bottles that were sold in a handful of states due to possible contamination of metal particles, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The agency said 221 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot, 15 ounces, that were sold in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas are affected. Each case has 12 bottles.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase.

The recall was initiated on Aug. 15 but posted by the FDA on Sept. 8.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



