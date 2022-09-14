My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says FBI seized his phone at a Hardee’s

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 5:29 am

(WASHINGTON) -- My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says the FBI seized his cellphone on Tuesday as he waited for his food order in a Hardee's parking lot in Minnesota.

In a phone interview with ABC News Tuesday night, Lindell, a fierce supporter of former President Donald Trump who has continued to try and overturn the 2020 election while pushing baseless conspiracy theories, said three cars with FBI agents pulled in front of his vehicle in the fast-food parking lot and issued the pillow maven a search warrant for his cellphone.

Lindell, who received a subpoena from a Colorado grand jury, according to photos of the document provided to ABC News, said he has not been contacted by any other grand jury investigating Trump's alleged efforts to obstruct the 2020 election.

The My Pillow founder also claimed that the grand jury subpoena he received requested information about Dominion Voting Systems machines and a Colorado clerk, Tina Peters.

The FBI did not comment when asked. The Denver FBI provided the following statement: "Without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge."

When asked if he's worried about law enforcement seizing his phone and any potential criminal charges, Lindell told ABC News, "I've been to many jails. I'm not scared to go to jail. I'm trying to save my country."

