Agent: Woman intensively researched how to fake pregnancy

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 4:36 am

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) – A state police investigator has testified that a woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and removing her unborn child conducted intensive research on how to fake a pregnancy convincingly. The testimony came Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Taylor Rene Parker for the October 2020 killing of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her stolen child. Special Agent Dustin Estess of the Texas Department of Public Safety testified that Parker viewed numerous YouTube videos on delivering and caring for babies. On the day of the killing, she watched a video on the physical exam of an infant delivered pre-term at 35 weeks. Simmons-Hancock had a 35-week pregnancy when she was killed.

