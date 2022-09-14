Today is Wednesday September 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Agent: Woman intensively researched how to fake pregnancy

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2022 at 4:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) – A state police investigator has testified that a woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and removing her unborn child conducted intensive research on how to fake a pregnancy convincingly. The testimony came Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Taylor Rene Parker for the October 2020 killing of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and her stolen child. Special Agent Dustin Estess of the Texas Department of Public Safety testified that Parker viewed numerous YouTube videos on delivering and caring for babies. On the day of the killing, she watched a video on the physical exam of an infant delivered pre-term at 35 weeks. Simmons-Hancock had a 35-week pregnancy when she was killed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC