Tyler ISD warns of “One Chip Challenge” dangers

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2022 at 5:49 pm

TYLER — After three Tyler ISD middle school students were taken to the hospital by their parents Monday, the district is again warning parents and students about the danger of the social media craze known as the “One Chip Challenge.” The challenge dares people to eat a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper seasonings, two of the world’s hottest peppers. In a Facebook post, the district outlines the dangers and health complications and asks parents to talk with their children about the severity of these dangers. Tyler ISD Director of Health Services Rachel Barber says, “The latest One Chip Challenge can cause serious bodily injury and poisoning, and some can even be fatal.” Click this link for more details.

