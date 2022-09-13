Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines now available

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2022 at 5:31 pm

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health District now offers the updated COVID-19 boosters with protection against the newest Omicron virus strains and to prepare for future surges of COVID. According to a news release, the Moderna bivalent booster is available for ages 18 and older, and the Pfizer bivalent booster is available for ages 12 and older. The original vaccines are still used for primary vaccine doses, but the bivalent booster is available for anyone two months after receiving their final primary dose or their most recent booster dose. “The updated COVID-19 boosters provide broader protection against the original strain and against recent strains of COVID-19,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO, as quoted in the release. “COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.” Click here for more information.

