Tyler man indicted in murder of woman killed with machete

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2022 at 1:00 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man has been indicted in the May murder of a mother of four. According to our news partner KETK, officials said it is believed she was killed with a machete in a “violent attack.” Jaci Wilkerson, 40, was found dead at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway. David Thompson, 49, later turned himself in to police in connection to the murder. Wilkerson’s body was found inside the front door of the apartment, and officials said a machete was found on Thompson’s bed inside the apartment, along with a “significant amount of blood.” Thompson jailed on $750,000 bond. He was indicted on Aug. 11.

