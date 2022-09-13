Today is Tuesday September 13, 2022
$5 million gift continues momentum for UT Tyler School of Medicine

September 13, 2022
million gift continues momentum for UT Tyler School of MedicineTYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler Tuesday announced a $5 million gift to the School of Medicine from Ednamae Walsh to support scholarships and pathway programs for the medical school. “This generous gift will create opportunities for students across the region in numerous ways,” said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun as quoted in a news release. As a result of the gift, every student enrolled in the second class of the UT Tyler School of Medicine will receive a four-year scholarship to cover their full tuition. This follows the 2021 gift from the Fair Foundation covering full-tuition scholarships for the first School of Medicine class, which will enroll in fall 2023. Officials say the School of Medicine’s Pathways Program will assist in addressing the physician shortage in East Texas by coordinating pathways for students to enter medical school.

“I was excited to learn about the opportunity to be a part of the very beginning of the new medical school,” said Walsh as quoted in the release. “I grew up in a small town in Missouri and remembered well how hard it was to find a primary care physician when one was needed.” Walsh is termed a UT Tyler supporter with friends in the community, according to information from the university.



