Tyler Area Senior Citizen Association celebrates 30 years

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2022 at 10:56 am

TYLER – The Tyler Area Senior Citizen Association (TASCA), a nonprofit organization started 30 years ago to help seniors enjoy their retirement, is celebrating its 30th anniversary during September with special speakers and activities. According to a news release, all seniors are invited to come visit TASCA facilities and see firsthand the variety of activities available: assorted games such as bridge, mahjongg, or 42, country western dances, bingo, speakers of interest, and special events all designed to make it possible for seniors to remain engaged in the community.

As part of the celebration, on Thursday, September 15, at 11 a.m., TASCA will be hosting Henry Bell, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce president, to speak on the history of Smith County — followed at 12:15 p.m. by a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the 30-year milestone. It all takes place at the TASCA Activity Center located on County Road 2167 in Whitehouse. TASCA is also holding a Community Service Recognition event on Friday, September 23, to honor U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert, who is retiring from Congress after 17 years of service.

