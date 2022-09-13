Man arrested for unlawful carrying of firearm after East Texas pursuit

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2022 at 9:25 am

HARRISON COUNTY — A Louisiana man was arrested in East Texas Monday night for multiple charges after a pursuit. According to our news partner KETK, a deputy initiated a traffic stop, when the driver of the car, who was identified as Willie Johnson, “decided he did not want to stop.” Johnson attempted to evade the deputy starting a pursuit, according to officials, until he lost control of the car. After losing control, Johnson was taken into custody. He was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, failure to identify by giving false information, no drivers license and possession of marijuana.

