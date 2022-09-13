Today is Tuesday September 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man arrested for unlawful carrying of firearm after East Texas pursuit

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2022 at 9:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man arrested for unlawful carrying of firearm after East Texas pursuitHARRISON COUNTY — A Louisiana man was arrested in East Texas Monday night for multiple charges after a pursuit. According to our news partner KETK, a deputy initiated a traffic stop, when the driver of the car, who was identified as Willie Johnson, “decided he did not want to stop.” Johnson attempted to evade the deputy starting a pursuit, according to officials, until he lost control of the car. After losing control, Johnson was taken into custody. He was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, failure to identify by giving false information, no drivers license and possession of marijuana.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC