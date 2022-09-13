Today is Tuesday September 13, 2022
GM’s Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2022 at 6:38 am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — General Motors’ self-driving car company has announced plans to expand a robotaxi service into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year. Cruise told invertors at a banking conference Monday that an autonomous ride-hailing service that began charging San Francisco passengers in June will make its debut in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, within the next 90 days. The ride-hailing service will consist of vehicles that won’t have a safety driver to take control in case the robotic technology malfunctions. General Motors bought the San Francisco startup six years ago.



