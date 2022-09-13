Today is Tuesday September 13, 2022
Woman accused of killing woman for unborn baby goes on trial

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2022 at 4:42 am
NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) – A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder. Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb. Prosecutors told the Bowie County jury Monday that Parker, who is 29, acted not because she wanted a baby but to keep from losing her boyfriend. Witnesses said Parker, who could not conceive after a hysterectomy, had offered $100,000 for a surrogate mother.



