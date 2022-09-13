Emmys 2022: The complete winners list

The 74th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, aired Monday on NBC.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Outstanding Drama series

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



Outstanding Competition Program

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart - Hacks



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Keaton - Dopesick



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya - Euphoria



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Governors Award

Geena Davis Institute

