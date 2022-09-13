Emmys 2022: The complete winners list

Emmys 2022: The complete winners listPosted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 10:45 pm
The 74th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, aired Monday on NBC.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Outstanding Drama series
Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
The White Lotus
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Competition Program
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya - Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Jerrod Carmichael, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Governors Award
Geena Davis Institute
