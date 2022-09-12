Today is Monday September 12, 2022
Emmys 2022: Jason Sudeikis wins Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 9:34 pm
Chris Haston/NBC

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis collected his second-straight Emmy win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The actor admitted he was "not overly prepared" to accept the honor because he was pitted against an impressive list of nominees this year, and quickly thanked the cast and crew of the hit comedy series.  

"It's a joy to get to work with you guys.  You guys are amazing," he gushed, adding he was "truly, truly surprised and flattered" to take home the high honor.

It should be noted that an earlier skit may have spoiled the night's big winner.  An animated bit involving The Simpsons jokingly crowned Homer Simpson the night's winner, and he loudly bellowed, "I beat Jason Sudeikis!" 

Also up for a trophy was Donald Glover for AtlantaOnly Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Steve MartinBill Hader for Barry and The Great's Nicholas Hoult.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



