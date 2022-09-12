Today is Monday September 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson pays tribute to iconic TV shows in opening monologue

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 7:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NBC

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired Monday night live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. Television's biggest night was hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who opened the star-studded event by paying tribute to "the greatest invention in the history of mankind, television."

"I mean, if it weren't for TV, what would we do in our free time? Read books? No one in this room has read a book in the last 50 years," he joked.

Other alternatives to television Thompson mentioned included TikTok, which he joked was just a "tiny vertical television."

"TV is all we have," he continued. "From Netflix and chill to Paramount plus and eating dinner alone."

The actor and comedian then, with the help of dancers and props galore, went on to perform a medley of TV theme songs from iconic shows like Friends, Th Brady BunchGame of Thrones, Stranger Thingsand more. 

After that it was time for Thompson to hand over the reigns to the first presenter of the night, Oprah Winfrey

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC