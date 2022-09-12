Today is Monday September 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 4:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murderTYLER – A Flint man has been indicted for a Tyler Memorial Day murder. According to our news partner KETK, 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt, and indicted Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, police said. During the altercation, the two men reportedly wrestled on the ground and Deweerdt’s girlfriend and mother of his child broke them apart, according to an affidavit. The two stood up and Henry pointed and fired his gun multiple times at Deweerdt, which put him on the ground almost immediately, the affidavit stated.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC