Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2022 at 4:51 pm

TYLER – A Flint man has been indicted for a Tyler Memorial Day murder. According to our news partner KETK, 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt, and indicted Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, police said. During the altercation, the two men reportedly wrestled on the ground and Deweerdt’s girlfriend and mother of his child broke them apart, according to an affidavit. The two stood up and Henry pointed and fired his gun multiple times at Deweerdt, which put him on the ground almost immediately, the affidavit stated.

Go Back